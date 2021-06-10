Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of IBTX opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

