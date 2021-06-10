Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

