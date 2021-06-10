InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of InfuSystem worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $19.85 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

