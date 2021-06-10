ING Groep NV Has $4.33 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

