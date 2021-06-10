ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 18,403 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.