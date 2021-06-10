ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $372.87 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

