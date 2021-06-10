ING Groep NV Sells 63 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.3% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 91.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.