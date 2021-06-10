(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

