Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $24.16. Inhibrx shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 1,812 shares trading hands.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock has a market cap of $918.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

