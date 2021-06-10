Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

TSE INO.UN opened at C$10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.30 million and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.09 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

