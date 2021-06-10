Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 7.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.27. 57,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,379,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

