Insider Selling: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAP stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

