Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $112,280.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,444,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.