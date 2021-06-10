Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells 9,207 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

