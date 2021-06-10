Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $4,903,478.01 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

