Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells $954,525.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

