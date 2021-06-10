Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 5,984 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

