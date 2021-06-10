Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

