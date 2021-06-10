Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$587,840.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,613.28.
MAG stock opened at C$27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 517.36.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3175301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
