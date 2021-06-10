Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$587,840.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,613.28.

MAG stock opened at C$27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 517.36.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3175301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

