Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Sells 31,667 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

