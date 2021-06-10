Insider Selling: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Sells £2,710.40 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15).

LON PAY opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Thursday. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 750.85 ($9.81). The stock has a market cap of £411.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,764.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

PAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

