Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells $140,990.85 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 205.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quantum by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 236,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

