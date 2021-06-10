Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 1,546 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.