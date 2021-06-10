Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Sells $47,560.60 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ST opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

