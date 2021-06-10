Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 5,575 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $123.01 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

