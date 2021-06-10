Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Sells 12,135 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

