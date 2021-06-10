Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sonos by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 17,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

