Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.32. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.