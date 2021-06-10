Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,425.04. 58,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,301.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

