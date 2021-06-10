Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.83. 58,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.