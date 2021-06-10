Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $2,690,700.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $175.35 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.46 and a beta of 0.67.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

