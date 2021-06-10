Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. Insulet posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $72,965,000.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.60. 357,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29. Insulet has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

