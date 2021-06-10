Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. Insulet posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.
PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $72,965,000.
Shares of PODD stock traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.60. 357,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29. Insulet has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.15 and a beta of 0.67.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.