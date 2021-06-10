Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

