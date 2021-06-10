International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $150.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $151.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

