International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

