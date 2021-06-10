InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,749 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $272.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

