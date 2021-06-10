InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE USAC opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

