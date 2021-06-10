InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 338,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 171,018 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.77 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80.

