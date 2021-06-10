InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.79.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

