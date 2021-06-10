Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

IPI opened at $29.48 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $396.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

