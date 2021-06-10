IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

IIN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,018. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.94 million, a P/E ratio of -559.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

