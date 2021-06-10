Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,534 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.95.

