Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

