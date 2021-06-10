Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

