Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of IQI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.