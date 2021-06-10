Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF):

6/2/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

