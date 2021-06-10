Investors Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,172 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,818% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 put options.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

