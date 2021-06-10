Investors Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 644 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

