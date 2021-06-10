Investors Purchase High Volume of The GEO Group Put Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the average daily volume of 1,580 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 721,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

