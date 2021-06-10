Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

