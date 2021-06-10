Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INVH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

